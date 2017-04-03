Obituaries

Linea Beard
B: 1956-07-08
D: 2017-04-04
Chandrani Bhatia
B: 1934-10-20
D: 2017-04-03
Michael Baxter
B: 1948-06-21
D: 2017-03-30
Clarice Farrell
B: 1918-10-24
D: 2017-03-28
Lois Garrity
B: 1938-10-12
D: 2017-03-20
Martha Hoffmann
B: 1927-01-24
D: 2017-03-20
Pablo Arias Cruz
B: 1954-06-29
D: 2017-03-12
Thomas Bigoness
B: 1956-05-01
D: 2017-03-10
Sarah Moss
B: 1982-05-17
D: 2017-03-10
Ruth Wilson
B: 1932-03-23
D: 2017-03-08
Annette Arrington
B: 1975-12-21
D: 2017-03-08
Carl Floyd
B: 1958-12-18
D: 2017-03-08
Evan Mock
B: 1963-09-24
D: 2017-03-07
Veronica Conroy
B: 1954-02-27
D: 2017-03-06
Orville O'Neal
B: 1945-03-24
D: 2017-03-05
Balmoris Miranda Torres
B: 1972-12-05
D: 2017-03-03
Janice Helbringer
B: 1948-04-04
D: 2017-03-02
Harbans Kaur
B: 1931-04-15
D: 2017-03-02
John Davis
B: 1960-07-24
D: 2017-03-02
Mark Stenerson
B: 1951-09-25
D: 2017-02-27
Carole Barnett-Stopper
B: 1948-07-08
D: 2017-02-27
