Janet Taggart
B: 1946-10-07
D: 2017-04-29
Sharon Mason
B: 1951-12-28
D: 2017-04-29
Francis Sharp
B: 1935-06-27
D: 2017-04-23
Barbara Groves
B: 1951-08-24
D: 2017-04-22
Mildred Oyston
B: 1930-08-11
D: 2017-04-22
Henry Kowalski
B: 1930-05-07
D: 2017-04-21
Sowinder Othee
B: 1934-01-05
D: 2017-04-21
Gregory Malish
B: 1998-07-19
D: 2017-04-20
Anita Bishop
B: 1933-05-02
D: 2017-04-15
Mary Wenzel
B: 2017-04-10
D: 2017-04-12
Gordon Lee
B: 1924-02-14
D: 2017-04-11
Larry Smith, Sr.
B: 1945-08-20
D: 2017-04-10
William Burke
B: 1958-09-25
D: 2017-04-08
Brenda Smith
B: 1973-01-18
D: 2017-04-06
Linea Beard
B: 1956-07-08
D: 2017-04-04
Chandrani Bhatia
B: 1934-10-20
D: 2017-04-03
Michael Baxter
B: 1948-06-21
D: 2017-03-30
Clarice Farrell
B: 1918-10-24
D: 2017-03-28
Lois Garrity
B: 1938-10-12
D: 2017-03-20
Martha Hoffmann
B: 1927-01-24
D: 2017-03-20
Pablo Arias Cruz
B: 1954-06-29
D: 2017-03-12
Sharon Mason
In Memory of
Sharon Turner
Mason
1951 - 2017

General Information

Full Name Sharon Turner Mason
Date of Birth
Friday, December 28th, 1951
Date of Death
Saturday, April 29th, 2017

Visitation

When Friday, May 5th, 2017, 11:00am - 12:30pm
Location
Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Address
10001 Nokesville Road
Manassas, VA
20110
Map & Directions

Interment Information

Interment Extra Info
Private at a later date.
