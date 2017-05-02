Obituaries

Yolanda Amoah
B: 1971-01-29
D: 2017-05-02
Janet Taggart
B: 1946-10-07
D: 2017-04-29
Sharon Mason
B: 1951-12-28
D: 2017-04-29
Margaret Robson
B: 1917-06-06
D: 2017-04-28
Francis Sharp
B: 1935-06-27
D: 2017-04-23
Barbara Groves
B: 1951-08-24
D: 2017-04-22
Mildred Oyston
B: 1930-08-11
D: 2017-04-22
Henry Kowalski
B: 1930-05-07
D: 2017-04-21
Sowinder Othee
B: 1934-01-05
D: 2017-04-21
Gregory Malish
B: 1998-07-19
D: 2017-04-20
Anita Bishop
B: 1933-05-02
D: 2017-04-15
Mary Wenzel
B: 2017-04-10
D: 2017-04-12
Gordon Lee
B: 1924-02-14
D: 2017-04-11
Larry Smith, Sr.
B: 1945-08-20
D: 2017-04-10
William Burke
B: 1958-09-25
D: 2017-04-08
Brenda Smith
B: 1973-01-18
D: 2017-04-06
Linea Beard
B: 1956-07-08
D: 2017-04-04
Chandrani Bhatia
B: 1934-10-20
D: 2017-04-03
Michael Baxter
B: 1948-06-21
D: 2017-03-30
Clarice Farrell
B: 1918-10-24
D: 2017-03-28
Lois Garrity
B: 1938-10-12
D: 2017-03-20
10001 Nokesville Road
MANASSAS, VA 20110
Phone: 703-368-3116
Fax: 703-368-5646
Yolanda Amoah
In Memory of
Yolanda Yvette Perry
Amoah
1971 - 2017

General Information

Full Name Yolanda Yvette Perry Amoah
Date of Birth
Friday, January 29th, 1971
Date of Death
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017

Visitation

When Tuesday, May 9th, 2017, 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Location
Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Address
10001 Nokesville Road
Manassas, VA
20110
Map & Directions

Service Information

When
Wednesday, May 10th, 2017, 12:30pm
Officiating
Pastor Paul Harris
Location
Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Address
10001 Nokesville Road
Manassas, VA
20110
Map & Directions

Interment Information

Location
Stonewall Memory Gardens
Address
12004 Lee Highway
Manassas, VA
20109
Map & Directions
