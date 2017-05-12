Obituaries

Eleanor Payne
B: 1917-09-28
D: 2017-05-12
Rolando Valdez Castillo
B: 1952-07-15
D: 2017-05-08
Mohinderpal Dhanoya
B: 1925-09-23
D: 2017-05-06
Yolanda Amoah
B: 1971-01-29
D: 2017-05-02
Janet Taggart
B: 1946-10-07
D: 2017-04-29
Sharon Mason
B: 1951-12-28
D: 2017-04-29
Margaret Robson
B: 1917-06-06
D: 2017-04-28
Francis Sharp
B: 1935-06-27
D: 2017-04-23
Barbara Groves
B: 1951-08-24
D: 2017-04-22
Mildred Oyston
B: 1930-08-11
D: 2017-04-22
Henry Kowalski
B: 1930-05-07
D: 2017-04-21
Sowinder Othee
B: 1934-01-05
D: 2017-04-21
Gregory Malish
B: 1998-07-19
D: 2017-04-20
Anita Bishop
B: 1933-05-02
D: 2017-04-15
Pedro Banegas-Miranda
B: 1966-10-17
D: 2017-04-13
Mary Wenzel
B: 2017-04-10
D: 2017-04-12
Gordon Lee
B: 1924-02-14
D: 2017-04-11
Larry Smith, Sr.
B: 1945-08-20
D: 2017-04-10
William Burke
B: 1958-09-25
D: 2017-04-08
Brenda Smith
B: 1973-01-18
D: 2017-04-06
Linea Beard
B: 1956-07-08
D: 2017-04-04
