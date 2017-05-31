Obituaries

Monika Mattson
B: 1935-12-18
D: 2017-05-31
View Details
Mattson, Monika
Hildegarde Perry
B: 1930-11-03
D: 2017-05-28
View Details
Perry, Hildegarde
Paula Shreiner
B: 1948-03-25
D: 2017-05-27
View Details
Shreiner, Paula
Todd Siuta
B: 1974-03-06
D: 2017-05-27
View Details
Siuta, Todd
Harriett Bonham
B: 1925-01-14
D: 2017-05-23
View Details
Bonham, Harriett
Arthur Aubrey
B: 1941-07-06
D: 2017-05-22
View Details
Aubrey, Arthur
Bobbie Bryant
B: 1942-10-19
D: 2017-05-18
View Details
Bryant, Bobbie
Eleanor Payne
B: 1917-09-28
D: 2017-05-12
View Details
Payne, Eleanor
David Forjong
B: 1945-12-28
D: 2017-05-10
View Details
Forjong, David
Rolando Valdez Castillo
B: 1952-07-15
D: 2017-05-08
View Details
Valdez Castillo, Rolando
Thomas Sawyers
B: 1959-01-14
D: 2017-05-08
View Details
Sawyers, Thomas
Mohinderpal Dhanoya
B: 1925-09-23
D: 2017-05-06
View Details
Dhanoya, Mohinderpal
Yolanda Amoah
B: 1971-01-29
D: 2017-05-02
View Details
Amoah, Yolanda
Janet Taggart
B: 1946-10-07
D: 2017-04-29
View Details
Taggart, Janet
Sharon Mason
B: 1951-12-28
D: 2017-04-29
View Details
Mason, Sharon
Margaret Robson
B: 1917-06-06
D: 2017-04-28
View Details
Robson, Margaret
Francis Sharp
B: 1935-06-27
D: 2017-04-23
View Details
Sharp, Francis
Barbara Groves
B: 1951-08-24
D: 2017-04-22
View Details
Groves, Barbara
Mildred Oyston
B: 1930-08-11
D: 2017-04-22
View Details
Oyston, Mildred
Henry Kowalski
B: 1930-05-07
D: 2017-04-21
View Details
Kowalski, Henry
Sowinder Othee
B: 1934-01-05
D: 2017-04-21
View Details
Othee, Sowinder

Search

Use the form above to find your loved one. You can search using the name of your loved one, or any family name for current or past services entrusted to our firm.

Click here to view all obituaries
Search Obituaries
10001 Nokesville Road
MANASSAS, VA 20110
Phone: 703-368-3116
Fax: 703-368-5646
Home
Obituaries
Why Come to Us?
Our Difference
Our Services
Funeral Merchandise
Obituaries
Need Assistance?
Funeral Planning
What to Expect
Immediate Need
Plan Ahead
Need Assistance?
Grief & Healing
Understanding Grief
The Healing Process
Need Assistance?
Help & Guidance
The Moments Before & After Death
Preparing for the Funeral Service
Facing the Legalities
Community Links

The Memorial Candle Program has been designed to help offset the costs associated with the hosting this Tribute Website in perpetuity. Through the lighting of a memorial candle, your thoughtful gesture will be recorded in the Book of Memories and the proceeds will go directly towards helping ensure that the family and friends of Monika Mattson can continue to memorialize, re-visit, interact with each other and enhance this tribute for future generations.

Thank you.

Cancel
Select Candle

General Information

Full Name Monika Christine Mattson
Date of Birth
Wednesday, December 18th, 1935
Date of Death
Wednesday, May 31st, 2017
Printable
Recently Shared Condolences
Recently Shared Stories
Recently Shared Photos