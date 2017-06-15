Obituaries

Paul Beck
B: 1947-02-17
D: 2017-06-15
Beck, Paul
Julia Eggart
B: 1927-03-08
D: 2017-06-08
Eggart, Julia
Ali Abutaha
B: 1943-01-04
D: 2017-06-07
Abutaha, Ali
James Seely
B: 1932-10-15
D: 2017-06-03
Seely, James
Amy Vogt
B: 1984-08-23
D: 2017-06-01
Vogt, Amy
Terry Smith
B: 1953-11-18
D: 2017-06-01
Smith, Terry
Monika Mattson
B: 1935-12-18
D: 2017-05-31
Mattson, Monika
William Shand
B: 1932-11-02
D: 2017-05-31
Shand, William
Hildegarde Perry
B: 1930-11-03
D: 2017-05-28
Perry, Hildegarde
Paula Shreiner
B: 1948-03-25
D: 2017-05-27
Shreiner, Paula
Todd Siuta
B: 1974-03-06
D: 2017-05-27
Siuta, Todd
Harriett Bonham
B: 1925-01-14
D: 2017-05-23
Bonham, Harriett
Arthur Aubrey
B: 1941-07-06
D: 2017-05-22
Aubrey, Arthur
Bobbie Bryant
B: 1942-10-19
D: 2017-05-18
Bryant, Bobbie
Eleanor Payne
B: 1917-09-28
D: 2017-05-12
Payne, Eleanor
David Forjong
B: 1945-12-28
D: 2017-05-10
Forjong, David
Rolando Valdez Castillo
B: 1952-07-15
D: 2017-05-08
Valdez Castillo, Rolando
Thomas Sawyers
B: 1959-01-14
D: 2017-05-08
Sawyers, Thomas
Mohinderpal Dhanoya
B: 1925-09-23
D: 2017-05-06
Dhanoya, Mohinderpal
Yolanda Amoah
B: 1971-01-29
D: 2017-05-02
Amoah, Yolanda
Janet Taggart
B: 1946-10-07
D: 2017-04-29
Taggart, Janet

General Information

Full Name Paul C. Beck
Date of Birth
Monday, February 17th, 1947
Date of Death
Thursday, June 15th, 2017

Visitation

When Friday, June 23rd, 2017, 11:30am - 1:00pm
Location
Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Address
10001 Nokesville Road
Manassas, VA
20110
Service Information

When
Friday, June 23rd, 2017, 1:00pm
Officiating
Pastor James Johnson
Location
Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Address
10001 Nokesville Road
Manassas, VA
20110
Interment Information

Location
Stonewall Memory Gardens
Address
12004 Lee Highway
Manassas, VA
20109
