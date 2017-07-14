Obituaries

Mabel Turner
B: 1930-04-15
D: 2017-07-14
Sara Edwards
B: 1953-07-18
D: 2017-07-13
Vivian Sims
B: 1924-07-30
D: 2017-07-10
Amy Oberbauer
B: 1946-09-05
D: 2017-07-10
Carl Talarico
B: 1934-07-22
D: 2017-07-05
Anne Horn
B: 1928-03-30
D: 2017-07-04
Kathleen Little
B: 1927-12-06
D: 2017-06-29
David Verkhovtsev
B: 1990-09-29
D: 2017-06-28
Suzanne Miller
B: 1971-08-01
D: 2017-06-28
Donald Golaszewski
B: 1957-06-05
D: 2017-06-25
Madeleine DeLong
B: 1932-06-07
D: 2017-06-25
Harry Stevens, Jr.
B: 1967-07-14
D: 2017-06-25
Mathias Fletcher
B: 1920-10-20
D: 2017-06-24
Thomas Grizzard
B: 1946-08-23
D: 2017-06-24
Wade Prince
B: 1939-05-29
D: 2017-06-22
Norma Nelson
B: 1938-01-27
D: 2017-06-18
Bryan Wilson
B: 1975-06-25
D: 2017-06-18
Calvin Harlow, Jr.
B: 1991-12-10
D: 2017-06-18
Herbert Kelley
B: 1932-09-01
D: 2017-06-17
Patricia Rosenberger
B: 1944-04-06
D: 2017-06-16
Paladio Balbuena-Zurita
B: 1955-02-13
D: 2017-06-16
General Information

Full Name Mabel Helen Turner
Date of Birth
Tuesday, April 15th, 1930
Date of Death
Friday, July 14th, 2017

Interment Information

Location
Quantico National Cemetery
Address
Joplin Road
Triangle, VA
22191
