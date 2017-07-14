Obituaries

Mabel Turner
B: 1930-04-15
D: 2017-07-14
View Details
Turner, Mabel
Shirley Cook
B: 1968-09-17
D: 2017-07-14
View Details
Cook, Shirley
Sara Edwards
B: 1953-07-18
D: 2017-07-13
View Details
Edwards, Sara
Vivian Sims
B: 1924-07-30
D: 2017-07-10
View Details
Sims, Vivian
Amy Oberbauer
B: 1946-09-05
D: 2017-07-10
View Details
Oberbauer, Amy
Carl Talarico
B: 1934-07-22
D: 2017-07-05
View Details
Talarico, Carl
Anne Horn
B: 1928-03-30
D: 2017-07-04
View Details
Horn, Anne
Kathleen Little
B: 1927-12-06
D: 2017-06-29
View Details
Little, Kathleen
David Verkhovtsev
B: 1990-09-29
D: 2017-06-28
View Details
Verkhovtsev, David
Suzanne Miller
B: 1971-08-01
D: 2017-06-28
View Details
Miller, Suzanne
Donald Golaszewski
B: 1957-06-05
D: 2017-06-25
View Details
Golaszewski, Donald
Madeleine DeLong
B: 1932-06-07
D: 2017-06-25
View Details
DeLong, Madeleine
Harry Stevens, Jr.
B: 1967-07-14
D: 2017-06-25
View Details
Stevens, Jr., Harry
Mathias Fletcher
B: 1920-10-20
D: 2017-06-24
View Details
Fletcher, Mathias
Thomas Grizzard
B: 1946-08-23
D: 2017-06-24
View Details
Grizzard, Thomas
Wade Prince
B: 1939-05-29
D: 2017-06-22
View Details
Prince, Wade
Norma Nelson
B: 1938-01-27
D: 2017-06-18
View Details
Nelson, Norma
Bryan Wilson
B: 1975-06-25
D: 2017-06-18
View Details
Wilson, Bryan
Calvin Harlow, Jr.
B: 1991-12-10
D: 2017-06-18
View Details
Harlow, Jr., Calvin
Herbert Kelley
B: 1932-09-01
D: 2017-06-17
View Details
Kelley, Herbert
Patricia Rosenberger
B: 1944-04-06
D: 2017-06-16
View Details
Rosenberger, Patricia

Search

Use the form above to find your loved one. You can search using the name of your loved one, or any family name for current or past services entrusted to our firm.

Click here to view all obituaries
Search Obituaries
10001 Nokesville Road
MANASSAS, VA 20110
Phone: 703-368-3116
Fax: 703-368-5646
Home
Obituaries
Why Come to Us?
Our Difference
Our Services
Funeral Merchandise
Obituaries
Need Assistance?
Funeral Planning
What to Expect
Immediate Need
Plan Ahead
Need Assistance?
Grief & Healing
Understanding Grief
The Healing Process
Need Assistance?
Help & Guidance
The Moments Before & After Death
Preparing for the Funeral Service
Facing the Legalities
Community Links
Shirley Cook
Memorial Candle Tribute From
Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center
"We are pleased to provide this Book of Memories to the family."
View full message >>>

General Information

Full Name Shirley Jo Cook
Date of Birth
Tuesday, September 17th, 1968
Date of Death
Friday, July 14th, 2017

Visitation

When Thursday, July 20th, 2017, 11:00am - 12:15pm
Location
Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Address
10001 Nokesville Road
Manassas, VA
20110
Map & Directions
Send Flowers

Service Information

When
Thursday, July 20th, 2017, 12:00pm
Officiating
Rev. Vernon King III
Location
Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Address
10001 Nokesville Road
Manassas, VA
20110
Map & Directions
Send Flowers

Interment Information

Interment Extra Info
Private and at a later date.
Printable

Recently Shared Condolences

Recently Shared Stories

Recently Shared Photos